Dinner Theater - Reliance

Jan 26, 2024 - Jan 27, 2024

The members of the Reliance Area Community Development are hosting their 29th annual dinner theater Friday, January 26 and Saturday, January 27 at the Reliance Legion! If you like to laugh this event is for you! The doors will open at 6 PM with hors d'oeuvres followed by a dinner complete with dessert and the play. Tickets will go on sale mid-January. Tickets are limited, first come first serve.

Fee: $TBA