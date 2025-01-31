Dinner Theater - Reliance

Jan 31, 2025 - Feb 1, 2025

The members of the Reliance Area Community Development are hosting their 30th annual dinner theater Friday, January 31 and Saturday, February 1 at the Reliance Legion! If you like to laugh this event is for you! The doors will open at 6 PM with hors d'oeuvres followed by a dinner complete with dessert and the play. Tickets will go on sale mid-January. Tickets are limited, first come first serve.