Dinner Theater - Reliance
Jan 31, 2025 - Feb 1, 2025
The members of the Reliance Area Community Development are hosting their 30th annual dinner theater Friday, January 31 and Saturday, February 1 at the Reliance Legion! If you like to laugh this event is for you! The doors will open at 6 PM with hors d'oeuvres followed by a dinner complete with dessert and the play. Tickets will go on sale mid-January. Tickets are limited, first come first serve.
|Location:
|Reliance Legion Hall
|Map:
|109 N 5th Ave, Reliance, SD 57569
|Phone:
|605-730-0553
|Email:
|tveit@midstatesd.net
All Dates:
Jan 31, 2025 - Feb 1, 2025 6 PM each night
Dinner Theater and Play
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.