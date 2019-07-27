Share |

Discovery Day - Madison

Jul 27, 2019

 Music, vendors, crafts, kids’ activities, food, 5K, 10K and kids’ fun run, bike parade, inflatables, co-ed softball tournament.


Location:   Madison
Map:   Madison, SD 57042
Phone:   605-256-2454
Website:   http://www.chamberofmadisonsd.com/

All Dates:
Jul 27, 2019

Chamber event with music, vendors, inflatables and more.

Madison
Madison 57042 Madison, SD 57042

Search All Events By Day

July (2019)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable