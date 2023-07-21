Share |

Discovery on Tap: Ducks and Soil.. Say What?

Jul 21, 2023 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Join Brain Chatham (Agronomist) & Cassie Auxt (Biologist) of South Dakota Ducks Unlimited to learn about the historical landscape uses of South Dakota and how significant changes, including agricultural practices and human population growth, over the last century has influenced ecosystems, ultimately molding today’s habitat conservation work completed by Ducks Unlimited in South Dakota.


Location:   St. Charles Lounge
Map:   207 E Capitol Ave #109, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   605-224-8295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=74063

All Dates:
Join Brain Chatham (Agronomist) & Cassie Auxt (Biologist) of South Dakota Ducks Unlimited to learn about the historical landscape uses of South Dakota and how significant changes, including agricultural practices and human population growth, over the last century has influenced ecosystems, ultimately molding today’s habitat conservation work completed by Ducks Unlimited in South Dakota.
