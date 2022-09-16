Discovery on Tap: Martian World
Sep 16, 2022 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Craig De Tample guides an exploration of the red planet Mars.
|Location:
|St. Charles Lounge
|Map:
|207 E Capitol Ave #109, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|(605) 224-8295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=71214
