Discovery on Tap: Murder Mystery at the SDDC - Pierre
Oct 20, 2023 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
We’re back at the SDDC for another real-life version of everyone’s favorite online, social game Among Us! Can you survive? THIS EVENT ONLY TAKES PLACE AT THE SOUTH DAKOTA DISCOVERY CENTER. Thank you to Quality Brands for sponsoring!
|SD Discovery Center
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|605-224-8295
|info@sd-discovery.org
Oct 20, 2023 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
