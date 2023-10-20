Share |

Discovery on Tap: Murder Mystery at the SDDC - Pierre

Oct 20, 2023 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

We’re back at the SDDC for another real-life version of everyone’s favorite online, social game Among Us! Can you survive? THIS EVENT ONLY TAKES PLACE AT THE SOUTH DAKOTA DISCOVERY CENTER. Thank you to Quality Brands for sponsoring!

Location:   SD Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   605-224-8295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org

All Dates:
