Discovery on Tap - Pierre
Feb 17, 2023 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
The presentation will discuss efforts to incorporate artistic uses of materials such as blacksmithing and ceramics into the metallurgical engineering curriculum.
|Location:
|St. Charles Lounge
|Map:
|207 E Capitol Ave, Pierre, South Dakota 57501
|Phone:
|(605) 224-8295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=74063
All Dates:
Art+Engineering: The Science of Swords, Ceramics, and the Development of Modern Materials
