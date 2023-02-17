Share |

Discovery on Tap - Pierre

Feb 17, 2023 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

The presentation will discuss efforts to incorporate artistic uses of materials such as blacksmithing and ceramics into the metallurgical engineering curriculum.


Location:   St. Charles Lounge
Map:   207 E Capitol Ave, Pierre, South Dakota 57501
Phone:   (605) 224-8295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
All Dates:
Art+Engineering: The Science of Swords, Ceramics, and the Development of Modern Materials

