Discovery on Tap - Pierre
Mar 17, 2023 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Learn about the Badlands and its place in geologic and natural history on planet earth. Even though dinosaurs get most of the attention, the Badlands gives us insight into life after the dinosaurs, leading to our modern environment and ecosystem.
|St. Charles Lounge
|207 E Capitol Ave #109, Pierre, SD 57501
