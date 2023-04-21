Share |

Discovery on Tap - Pierre

Apr 21, 2023 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Moon Murder Mystery at the South Dakota Discovery Center! A real-life version of everyone's favorite online, social game Among Us! Can you survive? THIS EVENT ONLY TAKES PLACE AT THE SD DISCOVERY CENTER.
Thank you to Quality Brands for sponsoring!


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   605-224-8295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=74063

