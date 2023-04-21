Discovery on Tap - Pierre
Apr 21, 2023 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Moon Murder Mystery at the South Dakota Discovery Center! A real-life version of everyone's favorite online, social game Among Us! Can you survive? THIS EVENT ONLY TAKES PLACE AT THE SD DISCOVERY CENTER.
Thank you to Quality Brands for sponsoring!
|South Dakota Discovery Center
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|605-224-8295
|info@sd-discovery.org
|https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=74063
Apr 21, 2023 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
