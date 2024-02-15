Share |

Discovery on Tap - Pierre

Feb 15, 2024 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Discovery On Tap is back with happy hour science for adults!

Join us every 3rd Friday at the St Charles Lounge for a lively discussion with en expert and hands-on activities. Buy a pizza to share with friends, grab a beverage and join us in the event room.

Topics change monthly.

 

St. Charles Lounge
207 E Capitol Ave #109
Pierre, SD 57501


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   6052248295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org

All Dates:
Feb 15, 2024 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Discovery On Tap is back with happy hour science for adults! Join us every 3rd Friday at the St Charles Lounge for a lively discussion with en expert and hands-on activities. Buy a pizza to share with friends, grab a beverage and join us in the event room. Topics change monthly.   St. Charles Lounge 207 E Capitol Ave #109Pierre, SD 57501
South Dakota Discovery Center
South Dakota Discovery Center 57501 805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501

Search All Events By Day

February (2024)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable