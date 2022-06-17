Discovery on Tap: Trash or Treasure - Pierre
Jun 17, 2022 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Dig into an activity about archeology and how our trash tells a story. Meet archeologist Megan Ernst with the Army Corps of Engineers.
|Location:
|St. Charles Lounge
|Map:
|207 E Capitol Ave #109, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|(605) 224-8295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo_responsive.php?eventid=69285&org_id=SDDC
All Dates:
Discovery on Tap is at the St. Charles Lounge, hosted by the South Dakota Discovery Center. it is an adult event.
