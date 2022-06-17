Share |

Discovery on Tap: Trash or Treasure - Pierre

Jun 17, 2022 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Dig into an activity about archeology and how our trash tells a story. Meet archeologist Megan Ernst with the Army Corps of Engineers.


Location:   St. Charles Lounge
Map:   207 E Capitol Ave #109, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   (605) 224-8295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo_responsive.php?eventid=69285&org_id=SDDC

All Dates:
Jun 17, 2022 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Discovery on Tap is at the St. Charles Lounge, hosted by the South Dakota Discovery Center. it is an adult event.

St. Charles Lounge
St. Charles Lounge 57501 207 E Capitol Ave #109, Pierre, SD 57501

Search All Events By Day

June (2022)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable