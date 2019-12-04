Disney’s FROZEN JR. (theater) - Sioux Falls
Dec 4, 2019 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, FROZEN JR. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, FROZEN JR. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!
Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
|Website:
|http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/dapa-presents-disneys-frozen-jr
All Dates:
Dec 4, 2019 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Dec 5, 2019 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Dec 6, 2019 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Dec 7, 2019 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm 2-4 and 7-9
Dec 8, 2019 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
