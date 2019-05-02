Share |

Disney's The Lion King, Jr. (play) - Sioux Falls

May 5, 2019 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

The African savannah comes to life with Simba, Rafiki and an unforgettable cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle and back again in this inspiring, coming-of-age tale.

Call the box office for ticket information.

 


Location:   Washington Pavilion Belbas Theater
Map:   301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/dapa-washington-pavilion-presents-disneys-lion-king-jr

All Dates:
May 2, 2019 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
May 3, 2019 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
May 4, 2019 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm Also showing at 2 p.m.
May 5, 2019 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

A presentation of the Dakota Academy of Performing Arts

