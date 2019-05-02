Disney's The Lion King, Jr. (play) - Sioux Falls
May 5, 2019 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
The African savannah comes to life with Simba, Rafiki and an unforgettable cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle and back again in this inspiring, coming-of-age tale.
Call the box office for ticket information.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion Belbas Theater
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
|Website:
|http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/dapa-washington-pavilion-presents-disneys-lion-king-jr
All Dates:
May 2, 2019 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
May 3, 2019 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
May 4, 2019 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm Also showing at 2 p.m.
May 5, 2019 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
A presentation of the Dakota Academy of Performing Arts
