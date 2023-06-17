Divas Gone Country concert - Madison

Jun 17, 2023 7:00 pm

Divas Gone Country celebrates the sights and sounds of America’s Heartland, featuring music by some of the “Queens of Country” including Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette, Shania Twain, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Gretchen Wilson and Taylor Swift.



This fast-paced, interactive show is a real crowd pleaser! But these Divas are also a little bit “Rock and Roll,” so this exciting show also includes an eclectic mix of some of your favorite rock hits.

Concert tickets go on sale opening day Sunday May 7, 2023 – at the gift shop. Unsold tickets will also be available at the event! Prairie Village season passes not accepted.