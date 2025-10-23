"Don Giovanni" featuring Teatro Lirico D'Europa at the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center - Brookings

Oct 23, 2025 7:30 pm

World class opera troupe, Teatro Lirico D’Europa returns to the Oscar Larson Theatre with their professional cast of operatic stars to offer the scandalous and entertaining retelling of Don Juan in Mozart’s, “Don Giovanni”.

Mozart approached his operatic retelling of the Don Juan myth from a point of view that is neither tragic nor entirely comic, but rather lighthearted, urbane, and ironic. We follow the title character and his earthy comic sidekick, Leporello, through a series of encounters that begin with a fatal duel, moves back and forth between the humorous and the sentimental, and ends with the protagonist being dragged down to hell.

This performance features a full orchestra of professional musicians, the impressive Teatro Lirico D’ Europa artist roster and will highlight some of the top voices from South Dakota State University’s School of Performing Arts joining the chorus.

This performance will be sung in Italian with English supertitles projected.