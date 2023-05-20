Share |

Donkey Dash 5K

May 20, 2023 9:00 am

Join the Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve for a family-friendly 5K run/walk! All proceeds from the event will benefit Sonny Acres Live animal working farm.

 

Come dressed as your favorite barnyard animal or in your best farm attire!

 

$30 fee per participant of 16 years or older, and $50 per family of two adults with any children below 16.

Same-day registration will start at 9:00 am. Online registration is available at www.GetMeRegistered.com/DonkeyDash

Wheelchair accessible.


Location:   Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve
Map:   272 Westshore Dr, North Sioux City, SD 57049
Phone:   (605) 232-0873
Website:   https://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/525/

All Dates:
May 20, 2023 9:00 am

Join the Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve for a family-friendly 5K run/walk! All proceeds from the event will benefit Sonny Acres Live animal working farm.   Come dressed as your favorite barnyard animal or in your best farm attire!   $30 fee per participant of 16 years or older, and $50 per family of two adults with any children below 16. Same-day registration will start at ...
Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve
Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve 57049 272 Westshore Dr, North Sioux City, SD 57049

Search All Events By Day

May (2023)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable