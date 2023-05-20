Donkey Dash 5K

May 20, 2023 9:00 am

Join the Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve for a family-friendly 5K run/walk! All proceeds from the event will benefit Sonny Acres Live animal working farm.

Come dressed as your favorite barnyard animal or in your best farm attire!

$30 fee per participant of 16 years or older, and $50 per family of two adults with any children below 16.

Same-day registration will start at 9:00 am. Online registration is available at www.GetMeRegistered.com/DonkeyDash

Wheelchair accessible.