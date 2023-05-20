Donkey Dash 5K
May 20, 2023 9:00 am
Join the Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve for a family-friendly 5K run/walk! All proceeds from the event will benefit Sonny Acres Live animal working farm.
Come dressed as your favorite barnyard animal or in your best farm attire!
$30 fee per participant of 16 years or older, and $50 per family of two adults with any children below 16.
Same-day registration will start at 9:00 am. Online registration is available at www.GetMeRegistered.com/DonkeyDash
Wheelchair accessible.
|Location:
|Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve
|Map:
|272 Westshore Dr, North Sioux City, SD 57049
|Phone:
|(605) 232-0873
|Website:
|https://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/525/
All Dates:
May 20, 2023 9:00 am
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.