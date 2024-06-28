Donnie Days - Stickney
Jun 28, 2024
Donnie Hoffman’s love of community and fireworks lives on in Stickney, South Dakota with the 2nd annual Donnie Days June 28th through the 30th. On Friday, bid on a date with a local celebrity at the Celebrity Date Auction followed by a street dance. Saturday features a softball tourney, local brewery tour, ranch rodeo, and a live performance by South Dakota’s own, Rowan Grace. Wrap up the weekend Sunday with a Car Show, Parade, and DONTASTIC fireworks show.
|Location:
|Stickney, SD
|Map:
|104 N 3rd St, Stickney, SD 57375
|Phone:
|6056805220
|Email:
|Donniedays@outlook.com
|Website:
|https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092028593022&mibextid=LQQJ4d
All Dates:
Jun 28, 2024 Lasts all weekend Fri thru Sun
A weekend long celebration in Stickney to raise funds for pool improvements! You will be surprised how much fun there will be in little Stickney!
