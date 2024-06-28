Share |

Donnie Days - Stickney

Jun 28, 2024

Donnie Hoffman’s love of community and fireworks lives on in Stickney, South Dakota with the 2nd annual Donnie Days June 28th through the 30th. On Friday, bid on a date with a local celebrity at the Celebrity Date Auction followed by a street dance. Saturday features a softball tourney, local brewery tour, ranch rodeo, and a live performance by South Dakota’s own, Rowan Grace. Wrap up the weekend Sunday with a Car Show, Parade, and DONTASTIC fireworks show.


Location:   Stickney, SD
Map:   104 N 3rd St, Stickney, SD 57375
Phone:   6056805220
Email:   Donniedays@outlook.com
Website:   https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092028593022&mibextid=LQQJ4d

All Dates:
Jun 28, 2024 Lasts all weekend Fri thru Sun

A weekend long celebration in Stickney to raise funds for pool improvements! You will be surprised how much fun there will be in little Stickney!

Stickney, SD
Stickney, SD 57375 104 N 3rd St, Stickney, SD 57375

Search All Events By Day

June (2024)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable