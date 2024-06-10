Share |

Double The Fun Weekdays - Aberdeen

Jun 12, 2024 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Join us for Double the Fun Weekdays! From June 10 through June 21 visit us on weekdays and get a FREE Thunder Road Attraction with the purchase of a 1, 2, or 3-hour Unlimited Attractions Pass!

Must purchase a 1,2, or 3-Hour Unlimited Attractions Pass. This offer is not valid with the purchase of All You Can Play Afternoons promotion.


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-225-7733
Email:   info@allevity.fun
Website:   https://www.allevity.fun/specials

All Dates:
Jun 10, 2024 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 11, 2024 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 12, 2024 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 13, 2024 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jun 14, 2024 11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Jun 17, 2024 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 18, 2024 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 19, 2024 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 20, 2024 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jun 21, 2024 11:30 am - 10:00 pm

