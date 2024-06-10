Double The Fun Weekdays - Aberdeen
Jun 20, 2024 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Join us for Double the Fun Weekdays! From June 10 through June 21 visit us on weekdays and get a FREE Thunder Road Attraction with the purchase of a 1, 2, or 3-hour Unlimited Attractions Pass!
Must purchase a 1,2, or 3-Hour Unlimited Attractions Pass. This offer is not valid with the purchase of All You Can Play Afternoons promotion.
|Location:
|Allevity Entertainment
|Map:
|130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-7733
|Email:
|info@allevity.fun
|Website:
|https://www.allevity.fun/specials
All Dates:
Jun 10, 2024 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 11, 2024 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 12, 2024 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 13, 2024 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jun 14, 2024 11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Jun 17, 2024 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 18, 2024 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 19, 2024 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 20, 2024 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jun 21, 2024 11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Double The Fun Weekdays Special at Allevity Entertainment.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.