Share |

Downtown Countdown - Rapid City

Dec 31, 2018 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Spend the last night of the year at Main Street Square. The ice rink will be transformed into a dance party complete with lights on the ice, interactive games and more. For more information, visit MainStreetSquareRC.com.


Location:   Main Street Square
Map:   512 Main Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-716-7979
Email:   info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
Website:   http://MainStreetSquareRC.com

All Dates:
Dec 31, 2018 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Spend the last night of the year at Main Street Square.

Main Street Square
Main Street Square 57701 512 Main Street, Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

December (2018)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable