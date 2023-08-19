Share |

Downtown Riverfest - Sioux Falls

Aug 19, 2023

Live music, art, canoe rides, kids’ activities, food and retail vendors.


Location:   Fawick Park
Map:   200 S 2nd Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-338-4009
Email:   info@dtsf.com
Website:   https://dtsf.com/event/10th-annual-downtown-riverfest-2023/

All Dates:
Aug 19, 2023

Live music, art, canoe rides, kids’ activities, food and retail vendors.
Fawick Park
Fawick Park 57104 200 S 2nd Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

August (2023)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable