Dr. Brad Tennant SDHC Speaker - The Lewis and Clark Expedition - Harrisburg

Apr 18, 2024 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Join speaker Dr. Brad Tennant for his South Dakota Humanities Council Speakers Bureau topic, The Lewis and Clark Expedition. Dr. Tennant will cover Lewis and Clark's Expedition and their time in South Dakota.

This is a free event and is open to the public. The program is funded by a grant from the South Dakota Humanities Council, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Please let us know of any ADA accommodations needed at least 72 hours before the event.

Location:   Harrisburg Community Library
Map:   200 E Willow St, Harrisburg, SD 57032
Phone:   6057677910
Email:   library@harrisburgsd.gov
Website:   http://200 E Willow St

All Dates:
