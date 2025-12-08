Dr Jekyll and Mr. Hyde - Auditions - Pierre

Dec 8, 2025 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

A Drama adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, from the novella Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde a new version of Robert Louis Stevenson's classic tale of depravity, lust, love and horror.
4 male roles and 2 female roles

Director: Joshua Penrod

 

Fee: $Free


Location:   Pierre Players Community Theater
Map:   109 S. Pierre Street, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   605-224-7826
Email:   info@pierreplayers.com
Website:   https://pierreplayers.com/

All Dates:
Dec 8, 2025 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde Auditions

Pierre Players Community Theater
Pierre Players Community Theater 57501 109 S. Pierre Street, Pierre, SD 57501

Search All Events By Day

December (2025)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable