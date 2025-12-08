Dr Jekyll and Mr. Hyde - Auditions - Pierre
Dec 8, 2025 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
A Drama adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, from the novella Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde a new version of Robert Louis Stevenson's classic tale of depravity, lust, love and horror.
4 male roles and 2 female roles
Director: Joshua Penrod
Fee: $Free
|Location:
|Pierre Players Community Theater
|Map:
|109 S. Pierre Street, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|605-224-7826
|Email:
|info@pierreplayers.com
|Website:
|https://pierreplayers.com/
All Dates:
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde Auditions
