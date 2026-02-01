Dr Jekyll and Mr. Hyde - Pierre

A shocking new take on Stevenson’s classic: in fog-bound Victorian London, Dr. Jekyll’s experiments unleash the sinister Edward Hyde. When Hyde’s lustful interest in a woman threatens her life, Jekyll vows to stop him—but Hyde refuses. Their deadly struggle becomes a chilling game of power and desire, with multiple Hydes embodied on stage.

 

Fee: $Adults Advance-$20.00, Students-$15.00, Adults at the door- $25.00


Location:   Pierre Players Community Theater
Map:   109 S. Pierre Street, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   605-224-7826
Email:   info@pierreplayers.com
Website:   https://pierreplayers.com/

All Dates:
Feb 25, 2026 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm Pay What You Can
Feb 27, 2026 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Feb 28, 2026 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Mar 1, 2026 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Mar 5, 2026 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Mar 6, 2026 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Mar 7, 2026 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde Drama adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, from the novella Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde by Robert Louis Stevenson Co-Director: Joshua Penrod and Co-Director Jennifer Bieser Show Dates: Feb. 27-March 1 and March 5-7, 2026 Pay What You Can Performance: February 25, 2026

