Du and Dvorak
Jan 21, 2023 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Celebrate the year of the Rabbit with Chinese composer Chen Yi's 'Ge Xu'. Vowing to give up composing anything other than film music until Hitler was defeated, Korngold's 'Violin Concerto' was that first such piece after the end of WWII. Hear Minnesota Orchestra Assistant Concertmaster Rui Du bring it to life.
Washington Pavilion
Washington Pavilion 57104 301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
