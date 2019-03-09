Eagle Hike-Sioux Falls
Mar 9, 2019
Guided hike to watch for eagles.
|Location:
|Good Earth State Park
|Map:
|26924 480th Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57108
|Phone:
|605-213-1036
|Email:
|GoodEarth@state.sd.us
|Website:
|http://gfp.sd.gov/parks/detail/good-earth-state-park/
All Dates:
Mar 30, 2019
Guided hike to watch for Eagles.
