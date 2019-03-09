Share |

Eagle Hike-Sioux Falls

Mar 30, 2019

Guided hike to watch for eagles.


Location:   Good Earth State Park
Map:   26924 480th Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Phone:   605-213-1036
Email:   GoodEarth@state.sd.us
Website:   http://gfp.sd.gov/parks/detail/good-earth-state-park/

All Dates:
Mar 9, 2019
Mar 30, 2019

Guided hike to watch for Eagles.

Good Earth State Park
Good Earth State Park 26924 26924 480th Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57108

Search All Events By Day

March (2019)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable