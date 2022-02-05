Share |

Eagles and Bagels

Feb 5, 2022 9:00 am

Join us for a Bald Eagle presentation at the Group Lodge at the Oahe Downstream Recreation Area.The presentation and hike will be followed up with bagels and beverages. A park entrance License is required for all vehicles entering the park and will be available for purchase upon arrival.  Wheelchair Accessible, education for all ages.


Location:   Oahe Downstream Recreation Area
Map:   20439 Marina Loop Road Fort Pierre, SD 57532
Phone:   605-223-7722
Email:   Oahe@state.sd.us
Website:   https://gfp.sd.gov/parks/detail/oahe-downstream-recreation-area/

