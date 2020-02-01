Eagles and Bagels - Fort Pierre
Feb 1, 2020 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Listen to a presentation about eagles, enjoy bagels and take mile hike to observe bald eagles in action.
|Location:
|Oahe Downstream Recreation Area
|Map:
|20439 Marina Loop Road, Ft. Pierre, SD 57532
|Phone:
|605-223-7722
|Website:
|http://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/38/
All Dates:
