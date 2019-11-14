Early Sioux Falls (discussion) - Sioux Falls
Nov 14, 2019 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Visit and discuss early Sioux Falls history with historian Wayne Fanebust, author of Where the Sioux River Bends.
|Location:
|Old Courthouse Museum
|Map:
|200 W. 6th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-951-9200
|Email:
|sandy@minnehahahistry.org
|Website:
|http://www.minnehahahistory.org
All Dates:
