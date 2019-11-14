Share |

Early Sioux Falls (discussion) - Sioux Falls

Nov 14, 2019 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Visit and discuss early Sioux Falls history with historian Wayne Fanebust, author of Where the Sioux River Bends.


Location:   Old Courthouse Museum
Map:   200 W. 6th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-951-9200
Email:   sandy@minnehahahistry.org
Website:   http://www.minnehahahistory.org

