Earth Day Celebration-Bruce

Apr 22, 2023

Join friends, family, community members and more atOakwood Lakes State Park for the Earth Day Celebration.


Location:   Oakwood Lakes State Park
Map:   20247 S Oakwood Shoreline Dr, Bruce, SD 57220
Phone:   605-627-5441
Website:   http://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/1100/

