Earth Day Celebration-Bruce
Apr 22, 2023
Join friends, family, community members and more atOakwood Lakes State Park for the Earth Day Celebration.
|Location:
|Oakwood Lakes State Park
|Map:
|20247 S Oakwood Shoreline Dr, Bruce, SD 57220
|Phone:
|605-627-5441
|Website:
|http://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/1100/
All Dates:
