Earth Day - Pierre
Apr 22, 2024 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Explore the Native Waters Exhibit and discover the significance of water to the Earth and our daily lives in celebration of Earth Day
|Location:
|South Dakota Discovery Center
|Map:
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|6052248295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|http://805 W Sioux Ave
All Dates:
Apr 22, 2024 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
