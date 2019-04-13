Earth Day Rummage Sale and Expo-Hot Springs
Apr 13, 2019
Come shop and enjoy Earth Day educational exhibits and activities.
|Location:
|Mueller Civic Center
|Map:
|801 S 6th St, Hot Springs, SD 57747
|Phone:
|605-745-4876
|Email:
|spitfire@gwtc.net
|Website:
|http://ww.keephotspringsbeautiful.org/earth-day-rummage-sale--expo.html
All Dates:
Apr 13, 2019
Shopping and learning.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.