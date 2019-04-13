Share |

Earth Day Rummage Sale and Expo-Hot Springs

Apr 13, 2019

Come shop and enjoy Earth Day educational exhibits and activities.


Location:   Mueller Civic Center
Map:   801 S 6th St, Hot Springs, SD 57747
Phone:   605-745-4876
Email:   spitfire@gwtc.net
Website:   http://ww.keephotspringsbeautiful.org/earth-day-rummage-sale--expo.html

All Dates:
Apr 13, 2019

Shopping and learning.

Mueller Civic Center
Mueller Civic Center 57747 801 S 6th St, Hot Springs, SD 57747

Search All Events By Day

April (2019)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable