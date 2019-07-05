Share |

Eastbank Block Parties - Sioux Falls

Jul 5, 2019

Enjoy live music, food vendors, beer, wine, and shopping at some of the most unique stores along the boardwalk of the 8th & Railroad Center.


Location:   Railroad Center Parking Lot
Map:   401 E 8th St., Sioux Falls, SD
Phone:   605-338-4009

All Dates:
Jul 5, 2019
Aug 2, 2019

