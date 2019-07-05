Eastbank Block Parties - Sioux Falls
Aug 2, 2019
Enjoy live music, food vendors, beer, wine, and shopping at some of the most unique stores along the boardwalk of the 8th & Railroad Center.
|Location:
|Railroad Center Parking Lot
|Map:
|401 E 8th St., Sioux Falls, SD
|Phone:
|605-338-4009
All Dates:
Jul 5, 2019
Aug 2, 2019
