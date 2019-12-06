Share |

Eastbank Gallery Annual Postcard Show Reception - Sioux Falls

Dec 6, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

The Eastbank Gallery Postcard Show will run during December, with postcard size original artwork priced at only $30! The reception for the show is December 6. Guest artist Denise Ferguson will also present a wall of her original paintings in December.


Location:   Eastbank Gallery (Eighth and Railroad Center)
Map:   401 E 8th St. #116, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Phone:   605-977-2667
Website:   http://www.eastbankgallery.com

Reception for artist Denise Ferguson and postcard-size original art from a variety of artists, all on display at the Eastbank throughout the month of December.

