Eastbank Gallery Annual Postcard Show Reception - Sioux Falls
Dec 6, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
The Eastbank Gallery Postcard Show will run during December, with postcard size original artwork priced at only $30! The reception for the show is December 6. Guest artist Denise Ferguson will also present a wall of her original paintings in December.
|Location:
|Eastbank Gallery (Eighth and Railroad Center)
|Map:
|401 E 8th St. #116, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
|Phone:
|605-977-2667
|Website:
|http://www.eastbankgallery.com
All Dates:
Reception for artist Denise Ferguson and postcard-size original art from a variety of artists, all on display at the Eastbank throughout the month of December.
