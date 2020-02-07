Eastbank Gallery First Friday Show - Sioux Falls
Feb 7, 2020 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Eastbank Gallery First Friday Show with reception for featured artist Glen Bruns and for the late Carl Grupp's family. Carl Grupp was a professor at Augustana University and a founder of Eastbank Gallery. The works of both artists will be on display throughout the month of February.
|Location:
|Eastbank Gallery
|Map:
|401 E. 8th Street. (East and Railroad Center), Sioux Falls, SD 57103
|Phone:
|605-977-2667
|Website:
|http://www.eastbankgallery.com
All Dates:
Feb 7, 2020 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm Artwork of both artists will be on displaying for sale throughout the month of February.
Eastbank Gallery First Friday Artist's Reception- Glen Bruns and Carl Grupp
