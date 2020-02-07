Share |

Eastbank Gallery First Friday Show - Sioux Falls

Feb 7, 2020 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Eastbank Gallery First Friday Show with reception for featured artist Glen Bruns and for the late Carl Grupp's family. Carl Grupp was a professor at Augustana University and a founder of Eastbank Gallery. The works of both artists will be on display throughout the month of February.


Location:   Eastbank Gallery
Map:   401 E. 8th Street. (East and Railroad Center), Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Phone:   605-977-2667
Website:   http://www.eastbankgallery.com

All Dates:
