EASTER EGG HUNT

Apr 16, 2022

Come to Crystal Park, search for Easter eggs, and enjoy the prizes you find inside each egg. Parents can attend and enjoy the festivities too!


Location:   Crystal Park
Map:   W 7th Street Miller, SD 57362
Phone:   (605) 853-3098
Email:   Kecia@millersd.org
Website:   https://www.millersd.org/

All Dates:
Crystal Park
Crystal Park 57362 W 7th Street Miller, SD 57362

