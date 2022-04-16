EASTER EGG HUNT
Apr 16, 2022
Come to Crystal Park, search for Easter eggs, and enjoy the prizes you find inside each egg. Parents can attend and enjoy the festivities too!
|Location:
|Crystal Park
|Map:
|W 7th Street Miller, SD 57362
|Phone:
|(605) 853-3098
|Email:
|Kecia@millersd.org
|Website:
|https://www.millersd.org/
All Dates:
Apr 16, 2022
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.