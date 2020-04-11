Share |

Easter Egg Hunt at Allevity Entertainment - Aberdeen

Apr 11, 2020 9:00 am - 10:00 am

Hunt through the Allevity Arcade for eggs filled with candy & prizes on Saturday, April 11th from 9-10am! Plus, meet and take pictures with the Easter Bunny! Free for ages 9 and under.

Allevity is collecting donations during this event to benefit Safe Harbor, a local domestic violence shelter serving northeastern South Dakota. Suggested $3 donation to participate in the Easter Egg Hunt.


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
Phone:   605-225-7733
Email:   info@allevity.fun
Website:   http://www.allevity.fun/specials

Apr 11, 2020 9:00 am - 10:00 am

