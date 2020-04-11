Easter Egg Hunt at Allevity Entertainment - Aberdeen
Apr 11, 2020 9:00 am - 10:00 am
Hunt through the Allevity Arcade for eggs filled with candy & prizes on Saturday, April 11th from 9-10am! Plus, meet and take pictures with the Easter Bunny! Free for ages 9 and under.
Allevity is collecting donations during this event to benefit Safe Harbor, a local domestic violence shelter serving northeastern South Dakota. Suggested $3 donation to participate in the Easter Egg Hunt.
|Location:
|Allevity Entertainment
|Map:
|130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-7733
|Email:
|info@allevity.fun
|Website:
|http://www.allevity.fun/specials
All Dates:
