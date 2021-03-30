Share |

Easter Scavenger Hunt - Aberdeen

Mar 30, 2021 - Apr 5, 2021

From Tuesday, March 30, through Monday, April 5, guests will have the opportunity to search the building for Easter eggs and potentially win a $25 game card.


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-225-7733
Email:   info@allevity.fun
Website:   http://www.allevity.fun/specials

All Dates:
Allevity Entertainment will be hosting a Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt.

