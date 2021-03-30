Easter Scavenger Hunt - Aberdeen
Mar 30, 2021 - Apr 5, 2021
From Tuesday, March 30, through Monday, April 5, guests will have the opportunity to search the building for Easter eggs and potentially win a $25 game card.
|Location:
|Allevity Entertainment
|Map:
|130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-7733
|Email:
|info@allevity.fun
|Website:
|http://www.allevity.fun/specials
All Dates:
Allevity Entertainment will be hosting a Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt.
