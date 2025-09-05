Eleazar Evangelista - Eastbank Art Gallery
Sep 5, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Join us as we celebrate the artwork of our featured member Eleazar Evangelista. On display September 2-27.
|Location:
|Eastbank Art Gallery
|Map:
|401 E 8th St, Ste 116, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
|Phone:
|605-977-2667
|Email:
|eastbankartists@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://eastbankgallery.com
All Dates:
Sep 5, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Reception
