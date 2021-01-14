Share |

ELF: The Musical - Mitchell

Jan 21, 2021 - Jan 24, 2021

Area Community Theatre performance.


Location:   Area Community Theatre
Map:   700 N Main St, Mitchell, SD 57301
Phone:   605-996-9137
Email:   mitchellact@santel.net
Website:   http://www.mitchellact.org/

All Dates:
Jan 14, 2021 - Jan 17, 2021 Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday matinee at 2:00pm
Jan 21, 2021 - Jan 24, 2021 Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday matinee at 2:00pm

Area Community Theatre
