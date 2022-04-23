Share |

Ellen Rose Octet

Apr 23, 2022 7:30 pm

Ellen Rowe, jazz pianist and composer, is currently Arthur F. Thurnau Professor of Jazz and Contemporary Improvisation at the University of Michigan. She is a graduate of the Eastman School of Music, where she studied with Rayburn Wright and Bill Dobbins.


Matthews Opera House and Art Center
612 Main St. Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-7973
Email:   info@matthewsopera.com
Website:   https://www.matthewsopera.com/

All Dates:
Apr 23, 2022 7:30 pm

Ellen Rowe, jazz pianist and composer, is currently Arthur F. Thurnau Professor of Jazz and Contemporary Improvisation at the University of Michigan. She is a graduate of the Eastman School of Music, where she studied with Rayburn Wright and Bill Dobbins.
Matthews Opera House and Art Center
Matthews Opera House and Art Center 57783 612 Main St. Spearfish, SD 57783

