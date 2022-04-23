Ellen Rose Octet
Apr 23, 2022 7:30 pm
Ellen Rowe, jazz pianist and composer, is currently Arthur F. Thurnau Professor of Jazz and Contemporary Improvisation at the University of Michigan. She is a graduate of the Eastman School of Music, where she studied with Rayburn Wright and Bill Dobbins.
|Location:
|Matthews Opera House and Art Center
|Map:
|612 Main St. Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-7973
|Email:
|info@matthewsopera.com
|Website:
|https://www.matthewsopera.com/
All Dates:
Apr 23, 2022 7:30 pm
