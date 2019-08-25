Share |

Elvis Rock N Remember tribute show-Mitchell

Joseph was a top-10 finalist on "America's Got Talent" and has traveled the country with his entertaining show. Don't miss your chance to get "All Shook Up." Put your "Blue Suede Shoes" on and let's pack the Community Theatre at 7pm.  "Don't Be Cruel!" Get your tickets soon!!

 

 


Location:   Area Community Theatre
Map:   700 N Main St, Mitchell, SD 57301
Phone:   605-996-9137

All Dates:
Joseph Hall performs.

