Elvis Rock N Remember tribute show-Mitchell
Aug 25, 2019
Joseph was a top-10 finalist on "America's Got Talent" and has traveled the country with his entertaining show. Don't miss your chance to get "All Shook Up." Put your "Blue Suede Shoes" on and let's pack the Community Theatre at 7pm. "Don't Be Cruel!" Get your tickets soon!!
|Location:
|Area Community Theatre
|Map:
|700 N Main St, Mitchell, SD 57301
|Phone:
|605-996-9137
All Dates:
Aug 25, 2019
Joseph Hall performs.
