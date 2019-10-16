Elvis tribute - Sioux Falls
Oct 16, 2019 - Oct 17, 2019
Having appeared across the country Everett Dean presents a night of music by the king. The Elvis tribute will be a treat for all.
Thursday, Oct. 17th at 7:30
|Location:
|Jeschke Fine Arts Center, University of Sioux Falls
|Map:
|1517 S. Prairie Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
|Phone:
|605-361-6527
|Email:
|Ajadrian2002@yahoo.com
All Dates:
