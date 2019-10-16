Share |

Elvis tribute - Sioux Falls

Oct 16, 2019 - Oct 17, 2019

Having appeared across the country Everett Dean presents a night of music by the king. The Elvis tribute will be a treat for all.

Thursday, Oct. 17th at 7:30


Location:   Jeschke Fine Arts Center, University of Sioux Falls
Map:   1517 S. Prairie Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Phone:   605-361-6527
Email:   Ajadrian2002@yahoo.com

All Dates:
Elvis tribute.

