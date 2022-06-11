Emery Fun Days
Jun 11, 2022 - Jun 12, 2022
Sand volleyball, inflatables, home run derby, 3-on-3 basketball, picnic and entertainment!
Go to the city of Emery website for more details.
|Location:
|Various location
|Map:
|Emery South Dakota 57332
|Phone:
|605-449-4455
|Website:
|http://www.cityofemerysd.com/
