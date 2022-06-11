Share |

Emery Fun Days

Jun 11, 2022 - Jun 12, 2022

Sand volleyball, inflatables, home run derby, 3-on-3 basketball, picnic and entertainment! 

Go to the city of Emery website for more details.


Location:   Various location
Map:   Emery South Dakota 57332
Phone:   605-449-4455
Website:   http://www.cityofemerysd.com/

