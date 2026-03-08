Eminent Domain - Rapid City

May 1, 2026 - May 17, 2026

When: May 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16 at 7:00pm; May 3, 10, 17 at 2:00pm

Where: Studio Theater; The Performing Arts Center of Rapid City Tickets: From $20-$30; Available at the Performing Arts Center Box Office, by phone at 605-394-1786 or by ordering online at www.bhct.org



RAPID CITY- Sponsored by Michael L. Gould and Marnie Baylor-Gould and Carroll and Dennyce Korb



Black Hills Community Theatre concludes its 2025-2026 Mainstage Season with the midwestern family drama Eminent Domain by Nebraska Playwright Laura Leininger-Campbell. When Rob Macleod’s family farm is threatened by construction of a pipeline underneath it, the event will light a fuse, threatening to divide the family he loves. While futilely fighting the changing times, Rob clashes with his daughter, who long ago left home, and his son, who has patiently stayed by Rob's side. Meanwhile, the real threat is a Heartland that doesn't include the next generation.



Eminent Domain is directed by Shannon Truax, who is making her mainstage directing debut but has appeared backstage and onstage in various BHCT productions. Truax says of the show, “As a director, and someone who works in Public Works, I’m drawn to Eminent Domain because it explores the tension between progress and preservation at the heart of every community. It’s a timely story that asks us to consider not just what we build, but what we risk losing and who is most affected along the way.” The artistic leadership of the show also features Assistant Director Lynne Mazzone.



The cast of local actors is led by Al Christenson as Rob MacLeod, Natalie Gronlund as his daughter Adair and Jakob Enzminger as his son Bart. The rest of the cast includes Rodney Swendener, Carmen Rosendahl, Victoria Fuller, Caleb Belden, Chami Senarath and Thomas Fletcher. This production contains adult language.

BHCT is also excited to showcase Midwest artists in conversation with this play. During the run of the show, audiences will get to view photographs by Robert Bordeaux that speak to the themes of Eminent Domain. Additionally BHCT will host playwright Laura Leininger-Campbell for events during the show’s opening weekend. Events will include a talkback with Leininger-Campbell immediately following the opening night performance on May 1st and she will also lead a playwriting workshop at 10am on Saturday May 2nd. More information about these events will be found at bhct.org.



Black Hills Community Theatre (BHCT) produces five Mainstage shows, two youth productions, an annual Holiday Fundraiser, a Play Reading Series, plus workshops, special events and summer theater camps. The mission of BHCT is to collaborate with our community to entertain, educate, and foster growth in the arts with a vision to serve as a creative and educational home that is inclusive, transformative, and inspirational for the entire community.

Fee: $20-$30