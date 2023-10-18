Empty Bowls 2023 - Deadwood

Oct 18, 2023 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

The 2023 "Empty Bowls" event will be held on Wednesday, October 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Deadwood Social Club. Empty Bowls is a soup kitchen type project where artists, along with students from Lead Deadwood High School, Spearfish High School & Black Hills State University, have donated handmade pottery bowls. Participants buy a bowl for $10 and fill them with soup donated by the Deadwood Social Club. All funds raised will be donated to the local food banks. For more information, please call the Lead Deadwood Arts Center at 605-584-1461 or email leaddeadwoodartscenter@gmail.com. The Deadwood Social Club is located at 657 Main Street, Deadwood.

Fee: $10

leaddeadwoodartscenter.com