Engineers Day *Free Admission!* - Pierre
Feb 28, 2026 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Description: The SD Engineering Society Central Chapter is hosting "Engineers Day" at the South Dakota Discovery Center to celebrate National Engineers Week! Admission is free to kids and their families, and chapter members volunteer in shifts to set up and teach at various activity stations. Activities will be a combination of on-site activities taught by volunteer engineers who work in the profession, and take-home activities to send home with the kids. Engineering topics/skills will be taught/presented, with the goal to inspire a lifelong pursuit of STEAM education.
Fee: $Included with admission
|Location:
|South Dakota Discovery Center
|Map:
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|605-224-8295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=191532
All Dates:
