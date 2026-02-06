Engineers Day *Free Admission!* - Pierre

Feb 28, 2026 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Description: The SD Engineering Society Central Chapter is hosting "Engineers Day" at the South Dakota Discovery Center to celebrate National Engineers Week! Admission is free to kids and their families, and chapter members volunteer in shifts to set up and teach at various activity stations. Activities will be a combination of on-site activities taught by volunteer engineers who work in the profession, and take-home activities to send home with the kids. Engineering topics/skills will be taught/presented, with the goal to inspire a lifelong pursuit of STEAM education.

 

Fee: $Included with admission


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   605-224-8295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=191532

All Dates:
Feb 28, 2026 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Description: The SD Engineering Society Central Chapter is hosting "Engineers Day" at the South Dakota Discovery Center to celebrate National Engineers Week! Admission is free to kids and their families, and chapter members volunteer in shifts to set up and teach at various activity stations. Activities will be a combination of on-site activities taught by volunteer engineers who work in the profession, ...
South Dakota Discovery Center
South Dakota Discovery Center 57501 805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501

Search All Events By Day

February (2026)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable