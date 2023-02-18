Engineers Day- Pierre
Feb 18, 2023 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Join the Central Chapter of the South Dakota Engineering Society for a Free Day at the South Dakota Discovery Center! Discover how engineers change our lives and what it takes to become an engineer.
|Location:
|St. Charles Lounge
|Map:
|207 E Capitol Ave, Pierre, South Dakota 57501
|Phone:
|(605) 224-8295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=74063
All Dates:
Feb 18, 2023 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
FREE ADMISSION day!
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.